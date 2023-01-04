Pennington County swears in new sheriff

Brian Muller was sworn in on Tuesday as the new Pennington County sheriff taking over for...
Brian Muller was sworn in on Tuesday as the new Pennington County sheriff taking over for retiring Kevin Thom.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday morning, Pennington County officially swore in a new sheriff.

Brian Mueller was sworn in along with the rest of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. During the ceremony, Mueller hinted at not making a lot of changes to the system already in place but rather working with the resources available to build off of what’s already there. He says the current system in place is “strong” and doesn’t need much work.

Members of the Rapid City Police department were also sworn in with the sheriff’s office to show the unity between the PCSO and the RCPD.

“We have a great long-standing relationship between the Pennington County Sheriff’s office and the Rapid City Police Department. Something that I am very proud of, and I’ll continue to build on as the next sheriff,” said Mueller.

One of the things Mueller hopes to get done throughout his time as sheriff is setting up community forums to get residents of Pennington County more involved in what the PCSO is doing.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Regional Airport restaurant options changing
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Snowy today, then mostly dry.