Pennington County commission approves of 2023 Election Day rate of pay

The Pennington County Commissioners set the rate of pay for Election Day workers on Tuesday.
The Pennington County Commissioners set the rate of pay for Election Day workers on Tuesday.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pay rate for Election Day poll workers was set by the Pennington County Commission Tuesday morning.

According to the Pennington County auditor, these are the pay rates:

  • Superintendent, $275 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Deputy (with experience), $225 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Deputy (first time), $200 per day (includes $30 for election school)
  • Absentee precinct superintendent, $15 per hour
  • Absentee precinct deputy, $12.50 per hour

The auditor is also considering adjusting the pay rate for workers in 2024.

“You know, we’ll take a look at it again when we start the budgeting process for 2024, and maybe we’ll increase it a little bit more. I wish we could pay them more because the work that they do is just invaluable. You can’t have an election without poll workers and we appreciate everything that they do,” said Pennington County auditor Cindy Mohler.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Regional Airport restaurant options changing
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Snowy today, then mostly dry.

Latest News

Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
Harley was appointed as the PSCO's therapy K9 by the new Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.
Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9
Brian Muller was sworn in on Tuesday as the new Pennington County sheriff taking over for...
Pennington County swears in new sheriff
43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of...
Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines