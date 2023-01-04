Near normal temperatures and dry conditions.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A quiet weather pattern continues through Thursday. Some patchy fog on the plains again this morning will dissipate by noon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

Thursday will be a similar day, but with less fog. Friday, a weak disturbance grazes the area. We’ll see more clouds and perhaps an isolated snow shower or two in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

The weekend and especially next week will be dry with above normal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.