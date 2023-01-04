Near normal temperatures and dry conditions.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:06 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A quiet weather pattern continues through Thursday. Some patchy fog on the plains again this morning will dissipate by noon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s.

Thursday will be a similar day, but with less fog. Friday, a weak disturbance grazes the area. We’ll see more clouds and perhaps an isolated snow shower or two in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming.

The weekend and especially next week will be dry with above normal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
This was the plumbing aisle at a Lowe's in Augusta, Georgia, after the deep freeze broke many...
Fixing broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea

Latest News

Foggy conditions expected overnight
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Quieter weather expected into next week
Snow showers taper off overnight, but slippery roads linger into the morning
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Snowy today, then mostly dry.