Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Rapid City

Mega Millions didn't have a jackpot winner so the Friday drawing is worth at least $940 million.
Mega Millions didn't have a jackpot winner so the Friday drawing is worth at least $940 million.(Mega Millions)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a way to start the New Year! The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a $4 million winning ticket bought in Rapid City.

The ticket was sold at Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard. It matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The $1 million second prize was multiplied by four after the player elected to buy the Megaplier add on.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket immediately, according to a release from the South Dakota Lottery Office.

The prize can be claimed at any South Dakota Lottery validation center. The Lottery’s Rapid City office is at 221 Mall Drive. There are also validation centers in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

With no jackpot winner, the prize in Friday’s drawing is currently $940 million, the fourth largest in the Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in 2018 in South Carolina.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
Rapid city mother is looking for her teenage daughter.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Animal Industry Board are investigating the...
Investigation opened when horses found dead after snowstorms
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of...
Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines

Latest News

The man arrested in Saturday’s deadly rollover crash on East North Street in Rapid City was in...
Custer man has bond reduced in deadly rollover crash
Snow in South Dakota. Jan 3, 2023 storm.
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
Leon Plumman is charged with attempted murder following a North Rapid shooting.
Bond denied for Rapid City Man charged with attempted murder
More young people opted to ride Rapid City buses to and from school last year.
Rapid City youths continue to ‘hitch a ride’ for free