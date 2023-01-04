Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million sold in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What a way to start the New Year! The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a $4 million winning ticket bought in Rapid City.

The ticket was sold at Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard. It matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The $1 million second prize was multiplied by four after the player elected to buy the Megaplier add on.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket immediately, according to a release from the South Dakota Lottery Office.

The prize can be claimed at any South Dakota Lottery validation center. The Lottery’s Rapid City office is at 221 Mall Drive. There are also validation centers in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

With no jackpot winner, the prize in Friday’s drawing is currently $940 million, the fourth largest in the Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in 2018 in South Carolina.

Mega Millions drawings are conducted every Tuesday and Friday night.

