Four-legged friend is appointed as therapy K9

Harley was appointed as the PSCO's therapy K9 by the new Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.
Harley was appointed as the PSCO's therapy K9 by the new Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pennington County might have sworn in a new sheriff on Tuesday, but a four-legged member of the team took the spotlight at the ceremony.

Harley the dog was appointed by Sheriff Brian Mueller as the therapy K9 for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley promised to provide the employees of the PCSO with love and support when needed and to perform all the duties of the therapy K9 with obedience, cute puppy dog eyes, and comfort.

He signed his name on a promise to office document that made his appointment official.

Harley the PSCO's therapy K9 was officially sworn in on Tuesday.
Harley the PSCO's therapy K9 was officially sworn in on Tuesday.

