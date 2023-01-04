Defense and prosecution agree on Jamie Hayes Prince case evidence timelines

43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of...
43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Defense attorneys and prosecutors are closer to setting a trial date for a man charged with killing a Box Elder woman in August.

43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Shirley Bartolotta.

Tuesday, both sides reached a deal for the court to receive body cam footage as evidence, at least 60 days before the start of the trial.

No trial was set, but another status hearing is scheduled for March 30th.

