Snow showers taper off overnight, but slippery roads linger into the morning

By David Stradling
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers continue through the night, though will start to taper off after midnight from north to south. A few snow showers could remain in the morning for far southern South Dakota, but those will end before noon. Expect slippery spots on roadways tonight and into the morning hours.

Plenty of clouds linger Tuesday with temperatures ranging from the 20s to the 30s. Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year.

Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall a bit into the low to mid 30s for many, but temperatures are expected to rise above average by Sunday and for much of the following week.

