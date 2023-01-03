Quieter weather expected into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for many, right around average for this time of year.

Clouds and a few light snow showers will be possible later on Friday and into Saturday morning. Most of that precipitation will be in the hills and west into Wyoming. Temperatures will fall a bit into the low to mid 30s for many, but temperatures are expected to rise above average by Sunday and for much of the following week. We should see 40s Sunday and Monday in Rapid City.

