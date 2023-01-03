BHSU ushers in New Year with new strategic plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University released its new five-year strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” Tuesday.

The plan, according to a release from the university, focuses on four main goals:

Nurturing student experience

Evaluating and developing academic programs

Building on a supporting work environment

Evaluating and developing a revised brand identity

The goals were refined further and broken down into objectives by the Strategy Team, a group of faculty, staff, and community members who helped with the strategic planning process.

Developing the plan is just the start. The university selected people to work in implementation teams. These teams, made up of university employees, will overseeing and carrying out the objectives for their assigned goal.

“It was important that we develop a grounded plan where many voices were involved in its creation,” BHSU President Laurie Nichols said.

The plan can be viewed online at Climbing New Peaks.

