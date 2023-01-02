Snowy today, then mostly dry.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.

The snow ends late tonight, and Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly dry and seasonably cold.

A fast-moving system will bring clouds and perhaps a few isolated rain or snow showers Friday, then dry and milder weather returns next weekend.

