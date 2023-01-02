Snowy today, then mostly dry.

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
Rapid City 7 Day forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A winter storm moving into the plains will spread snow north into the southern half of South Dakota today. Several inches of snow will be likely, with the largest totals toward the Nebraska border. In Rapid City, 1″-3″ of snow is likely with locally higher amounts possible around town. Up to a foot of snow could fall in Jackson and Bennett Counties on east.

The snow ends late tonight, and Tuesday through Thursday should be mostly dry and seasonably cold.

A fast-moving system will bring clouds and perhaps a few isolated rain or snow showers Friday, then dry and milder weather returns next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Regional Airport restaurant options changing
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
DPS sets January sobriety checkpoints
A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t...
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Quiet weather as we close 2022
Mild and quiet conditions last until New Year’s Day
Rapid City 7 day Forecast
Quiet weather to end 2022.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A little cooler as we head through the 2nd half of the week