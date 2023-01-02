New Years Expectations: setting realistic goals for yourself in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With a new year comes the phrase “new year, new me” and while setting goals for yourself in the new year is beneficial, setting realistic expectations might be better for your physical and mental health in the long run.

New Year’s resolutions are traditions and goals many people take part in in the new year. Some may include, bettering mental health, losing weight, saving money, or quitting smoking.

While these may seem like quick achievements it’s important to remember to be realistic with yourself and make sure your goals are obtainable to you. This not only benefits your mental health, but it gives you a better chance at being consistent in what you set for yourself in the new year, all year long.

“I think many times people have many goals for the year and it’s like that fresh start. People want to improve psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally, and intellectually,” says Kari Scovel, a Ph.D. clinical psychologist.

There can be short-term and long-term forms of these goals. To avoid that post-holiday slump and the anxiety that can come with it, visualizing what you want to achieve can take away some of that pressure.

Remember this is a time to reflect on past behaviors and take small steps to change them.

“What I would advise is just pick one goal and stick to it, then when it comes in March and you’re feeling fatigued and not motivated you have to renew your goal and just look at all the progress you’ve made. That renewal of motivation is very important to keep the goal going,” Scovel continues.

Identifying a resolution that will improve your life and then setting up a plan on how to reach it, can make you become a part of the small group of people that do stick with their resolutions, well into the new year.

Each goal you set can help set you up for success in other areas of your life.

“Exercise and eating habits all go with mental health improvement. So, if you’re eating better and you’re exercising you’ll feel better overall. Nutrition is absolutely a part of mental health. Getting good nutrition, regular nutrition, but not overeating, those types of things, it all falls hand in hand,” she concludes.

A new year can mean a fresh start, by establishing a support system, new routines, and consistent patterns, you can refuse to settle back into old habits in 2023.

