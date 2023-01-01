Regional Airport restaurant options changing

Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport expansion is finished
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new food service concessionaire will provide services to travelers at Rapid City Regional Airport beginning in January.

Sky Dine, Inc., will have food and drink services both pre and post security. Options include Cinnabon, Flight Line Grill and Tap, Grab n’Go Express, vending and Mountain Mudd Espresso. The espresso shop is in partnership with Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

“The city and the airport are investing heavily in the new terminal expansion, and we are thrilled to be part of all the excitement,” Sky Dine owner Dustin Sejnoha said in a release.

