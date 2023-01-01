DPS sets January sobriety checkpoints

(WBKO)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will ring in the new year with sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties this month (January).

Checkpoints will be in Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth counties. While the counties are made public, the specific locations and dates are not.

DPS conducts these checkpoints and announces them in the hope that people won’t drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
The Biden administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Regional Airport restaurant options changing
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows
A pair of winter storms brought much of the Black Hills to a standstill, but it didn't hurt all...
Spearfish Canyon Lodge is open for the snowmobiling season