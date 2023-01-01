Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City

Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday morning.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A person is dead and a driver is arrested for vehicular homicide following an early morning rollover crash Saturday on East North Street, Rapid City.

Police arrested 20-yearold Nicholas Herman of Custer. As well as vehicular homicide, Herman is charged with two counts of vehicular battery, minor consuming, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Names of the crash victims were not released.

The Rapid City Police Department’s critical accident reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Jesse Schmockel, a 23-year-old woman from Kyle, was sentenced for the murder of Nova Alexander.
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer

Latest News

Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows
A pair of winter storms brought much of the Black Hills to a standstill, but it didn't hurt all...
Spearfish Canyon Lodge is open for the snowmobiling season
One commuted sentence was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of...
Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people in South Dakota prisons
President Joe Biden says the White House is going “all in” to come up with a solution to combat...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan