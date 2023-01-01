B-1 bomber zooms over Tournament of Roses parade, game

A B-1B Lancer takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019, in support of...
A B-1B Lancer takes off from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Oct. 24, 2019, in support of United States strategic objectives. The deployment of this aircraft allows the U.S. and regional partner nations&amp;rsquo; militaries to train and work together to strengthen military-to-military relationships, promote regional security, improve combined tactical air operations and enhance interoperability of forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1 Lancer bomber has a special mission in the new year. The bomber will fly over the Tournament of Roses parade and then the Rose Bowl football game Monday, Jan. 2.

A B-2 Spirit bomber from Whiteman AFB, Mo., was supposed to perform the flyovers but the fleet was grounded following an emergency landing at the base Dec. 10.

The game flyover kicks off the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Utah Utes vs the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ellsworth is home to two B-1 bomber squadrons and is in line to be the first base to fly the new B-21 Raider.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
FILE - Some bison were killed in the crash and others were put down due to their injuries, the...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
The Biden administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Latest News

Rapid City Regional Airport's footprint will increase by 34,945 square feet once the airport...
Regional Airport restaurant options changing
Police arrest a Custer man on vehicular homicide charge following Rapid City crash Saturday...
Custer man is arrested following deadly crash in North Rapid City
Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows
A pair of winter storms brought much of the Black Hills to a standstill, but it didn't hurt all...
Spearfish Canyon Lodge is open for the snowmobiling season