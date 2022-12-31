Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office

Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an 11-year-old girl.(Pearl River County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a wanted man is in custody after being found with an underage girl in the woods.

On Friday, WLOX reported that 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester was taken into custody after he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a wooded area.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office said Rester was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and it worked with the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office regarding a tip that he was possibly giving drugs to an 11-year-old.

Authorities said the two were found in the Saucier area, about 30 minutes north of Biloxi. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and further evaluation while Rester was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said the 40-year-old is expected to face felony charges that include neglect and abuse of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

Latest News

Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city of Pierre that includes the possibility of...
City of Pierre considers eastbound airline route
Lottery officials say Donna Denton recently won a $700,000 prize in North Carolina.
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the Chugach Mountains and the buildings of downtown...
US gets 1 bid for oil and gas lease in Alaska’s Cook Inlet
Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city of Pierre that includes the possibility of...
The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer