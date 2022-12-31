At least 6 hurt after shooting near central Phoenix, police say

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.
By Kit Silavong and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday morning at a business near central Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix police said at least six men were found shot when officers arrived at 19th Avenue just north of Indian School Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix fire took some of the victims to hospitals. However, police learned that some victims left the shooting scene and walked to hospitals before officers arrived.

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening.

Bower said it is not clear if the shooter is among those who are being treated in the hospital or left the scene.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
Jesse Schmockel, a 23-year-old woman from Kyle, was sentenced for the murder of Nova Alexander.
Judge to Kyle woman: ‘Did he have to die?’
Jamie Toennies, director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will manage Rapid City's new...
United Way director opts for Rapid City job

Latest News

Damage is seen in Kyiv after Russian missile strikes on Saturday.
Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday
An Amber Alert from California was canceled.
Amber Alert for California boy canceled
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours starting on New Year's Eve.
Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets people in the crowd as he celebrates a Mass at Yankee Stadium,...
In US, sharply contrasting views on Benedict XIV’s legacy
Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and...
Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK’d by new state laws