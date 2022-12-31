City of Pierre considers eastbound airline route

Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city that includes the possibility of flying to and from either Minneapolis or Chicago every day.
Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city of Pierre that includes the possibility of flying to and from either Minneapolis or Chicago every day.
By Austin Goss
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Travelers in central South Dakota may soon have another flight option in and out of South Dakota’s capital city.

Earlier this month, Denver Air Connection was the only airline to submit a big for the city’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract, which Pierre shares with Watertown. In their bid, Denver Air included options to fly to either Minneapolis or Chicago, along with Denver.

Currently, Pierre only has air service to Denver.

“As a good community partner with Pierre, we wanted you all to have the option to examine what the possibilities were,” said Jon Coleman, Business Development Director for Denver Air.

If accepted, it would be the first time since at least 2015 that the city of Pierre had an eastbound airline traveling out of the state.

“All the city of Pierre does is make a recommendation to the Department of Transportation (DOT) about which route, plan, and airline we should pick,” explained Jamie Huizenga, Pierre City Commissioner. “All we do is make that recommendation.”

But to get the extra line, the city would have to cut down the number of times it flies to Denver. Denver Air, also offered the option of keeping the city’s current air service plan, only flying to Denver.

Coleman says that continuity is an important piece of the equation when considering how canceled flights would be handled.

“There is an advantage to the redundancy of having two Denver flights like we do now,” Coleman said. “Although our reliability is very high, cancelations do happen from time to time... Here, with two flights a day to the same city, you have two bites at the apple. Whereas if you have two hub cities, there could be days where things aren’t running as smoothly that you have passengers with more disrupted travel.”

But immediate reaction has shown that many in the area do like the idea of an eastbound line. For Minneapolis, many in central South Dakota have a personal connection. And from Chicago, travelers can effectively go anywhere in the world.

“The EAS program is designed to get people in rural America to a hub city,” Huizenga said. “In the upper Midwest that is Denver, Chicago and Minneapolis, those are the main ones. It allows the people living in rural America to connect to the airline grid and go onto other destinations.”

The next two year EAS contract for both Pierre and Watertown will start on June 1st, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

Latest News

Denver Air Connection put in a proposal to the city of Pierre that includes the possibility of...
The city of Pierre considers eastbound airline route
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
The Biden administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan
Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest
17th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest nearing