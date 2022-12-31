17th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest nearing

Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - KEVN Black Hills FOX is pleased to announce its seventeenth annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship contest.  This year, thanks to Monument Health, the total value of scholarships is once again at $7,500.  The first place winner will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with $2,000 for second place, $1,000 for third place and $500 for fourth place.

High school students will have the opportunity to present commentaries on KEVN Black Hills FOX News on topics important to them.  Viewers will then be able to view those videos at blackhillsfox.com and help pick the four finalists and the eventual winner.

Students who wish to participate need to shoot a short (1 minute) video of them talking about any subject that interests them.  They don’t need to be elaborate productions since those videos won’t run on air.  The videos need to be submitted to KEVN Black Hills FOX, along with an entry form, by January 13, 2023.  The 20 students selected for the contest will tape their commentaries at the KEVN Black Hills FOX studios to air beginning in February.  The four weekly winners will become finalists and will tape four more commentaries on four common topics to air during the finals of the contest beginning in April.

Interested students can get entry forms and rules at https://www.blackhillsfox.com/page/rising-star-of-the-west.   They could join our previous winners, Shad Christman of Lemmon High School along, Kaitlyn Hemmingson, Annelise Ewing and Janesa Bakeberg of Spearfish High School, Caila Brennan and Audrey Cope of St. Thomas More High School, Jordan Barthel of Lead-Deadwood High School, Rae McKee, a homeschool student from Nemo, Gavin Brucklacher of Philip High School, Noah Storm and Jessica Benson of Stevens High School, homeschool student Emma Smith and Ireland Larsen, Melissa Rothe from Douglas High School, Katherine Kvale from Bison High School and Wall High School’s Sierra Hilgenkamp as the latest Rising Star of the West.

