Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

Latest News

The administration wants to see the population of unhoused people reduced by 25% by the year...
Cornerstone Rescue Mission reacts to new White House homelessness plan
Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest
17th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest nearing
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires missile toward sea, South Korea says
It’s been a tumultuous year for gas prices as the national average reached nearly $5 a gallon...
Gas prices have increased from a week ago due to economic uncertainty
FILE - Queen guitarist Brian May performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in...
Queen guitarist receives knighthood, becomes Sir Brian May