Warm up the Ridge campaign arrives with critical aid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is still recovering from this month’s winter storms and some communities were hit harder than others.

First Families Now is a non-profit that teamed up with Faces of Little Bighorn to host their 8th annual ‘Warm up the Ridge.”

Faces of Little Bighorn is an art center based in Ohio that’s accepting donations to help the Lakota people of Pine Ridge Reservation as communities work to dig themselves out from a pair of winter storms.

“We started off with a pickup truck and the last couple of years have been a semi. This year we have three semi-trucks full of stuff that we brought out to First Families Now out here in Porcupine,” said Brent Stevens, founder of Warm Up the Ridge campaign.

This year they came to Porcupine and were able to give away fridges, about 250 heaters and fireplaces, blankets, and jackets. Everything was handed out to people on a first come first served basis.

First Families Now started four years ago to help bring sustainability to areas like the Pine Ridge Reservation. Alice Phelps, the organization’s director, says that they run several drives throughout the year for the holidays, giving away jackets and other essential items and right now they are giving away propane to families who need it.

“I’ve seen firsthand in our communities how the struggle for survival is on a daily basis with food and essential needs that need to be met,” said Phelps

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday another semi-truck will be dropping off food to hand out.

