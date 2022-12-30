United Way director opts for Rapid City job

Jamie Toennies will manage a new grants division for the city
Jamie Toennies, director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will manage Rapid City's new...
Jamie Toennies, director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will manage Rapid City's new grants division.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jamie Toennies, the current director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will become the manager of Rapid City’s new grants division in February.

The grants division will be part of the City’s Finance Department. The city set up the division so there can be a more-coordinated effort in administering grants, identifying specific needs, as well as researching applying for grants.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says the grants division is needed because of the community’s current and anticipated growth.

“As Rapid City continues to grow, there will be an increased demand on essential services and developing and growing certain functions to respond to the growth,” Allender said in a release.

“We need to be in position to search, apply for and obtain funding that will assist in those efforts.  We won’t be applying for every grant that comes along, but we want people in place that can search out possible funding sources that make sense and will assist in achieving the city’s comprehensive plan for the future,” the mayor explained.

Toennies has served as director of the United Way of the Black Hills since 2016.  She has more than 18 years of experience working in nonprofit organizations, including museums, YMCA, and in United Ways.

