Rapid City police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.
Rapid City man is arrested Friday on attempted murder charge.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 34-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, accused of shooting another man earlier in the week, according to a release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Leon Plumman, police say, shot the man in the 900 block of North Seventh Street Tuesday night. The name of the victim has not been released. He reportedly had a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Plumman was identified as the possible shooter Thursday and was taken into custody early Friday morning when he was found causing a disturbance on North First Street.

Plumman is in the Pennington County Jail on the attempted murder warrant. He also is charged with obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, intentional damage to property and unlawful occupancy.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
GoFundMe for 12-year-old who died in blizzard surpasses goal in less than 24 hours
The trio ditched the airport, loaded up in a rental car together and hit the road for a 12-hour...
Unexpected trio share ride to make Christmas celebrations after flight cancellation
The motorcycle deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the...
California deputy killed by driver; suspect dies in shootout
Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

Latest News

Jamie Toennies, director of the United Way of the Black Hills, will manage Rapid City's new...
United Way director opts for Rapid City job
Warm up the Ridge campaign arrives with critical aid
Tribal Winter Storm Relief in Pine Ridge
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese.
Avian flu hits the Black Hills