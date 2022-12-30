Quiet weather as we close 2022

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rather benign weather can be expected today and New Year’s Eve as high pressure move overhead. We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday with highs in the 40s in many areas.

New Year’s Eve will be mild but with increasing clouds from the west as a strong storm system moves toward the area. That storm will spread snow into Wyoming early Sunday, and across the rest of the area later Sunday and Sunday night. The exact track of this storm is still up in the air - some models give heavy snow to Rapid City, others keep the significant snow to the south. We should get a much better reading on this storm’s track by tomorrow.

Next week will be chilly but seasonably so - highs in the 30s and lows in the teens. After Monday’s snow, the rest of next week should be dry.

