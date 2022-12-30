Gas prices have increased from a week ago due to economic uncertainty

By Nick Nelson
Dec. 30, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many people were excited to see low gas prices heading into the holiday season, but now those prices have jumped back up significantly.

Experts at online gas price aggregator GasBuddy say this is due to economic volatility as we enter 2023.

It’s been a tumultuous year for gas prices as the national average reached nearly $5 a gallon in June.

GasBuddy says the forecast is looking better overall for the new year however, with the national average expected to peak at nearly four dollars a gallon in the summer.

They add demand remains low in the winter, but that’s expected to change as the temps go up.

