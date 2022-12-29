Mixology at Home - The Lover Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s easy to see that New Year’s Eve is for lovers -- dinner and dancing, and then that kiss at midnight. We have an inexpensive cocktail perfect to help you and your lover usher in the New Year ... the Lover.

Champagne has been a New Year’s Eve tradition for centuries but there is some competition for that annual toast.

It’s prosecco, a sparkling wine that has become quite popular as an alternative, selling more than champagne. It used to be relatively sweet, like an asti spumante but a little tweaking and now is a popular drink for toasts or any occasion.

Of course, the great recession was another reason for an increase in popularity. Less expensive than the traditional toast drink, champagne. By the way, while champagne has been around since about the 16th century, it was so expensive only the rich, the royals, were able to drink it.

Like champagne, don’t go cheap. But you can get a good bottle of prosecco in the $10 to $15 range.

The Lover Cocktail

Ingredients:

Chilled bottle of prosecco

½ oz Limoncello

½ oz vodka

½ oz Cointreau (triple sec or a high-end orange liqueur can also be used)

Grenadine, for color

Cherry for garnish

Directions: In a shaker with ice, pour Limoncello, vodka and Cointreau; shake. Strain into a tall, fluted glass, fill glass with chilled prosecco and stir, then add some Grenadine for color at the bottom of the drink, and drop in a cherry.

