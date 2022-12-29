Black Hills Energy: ‘We have safeguards in place’

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Electrical companies around the United States have been working to strengthen their security systems from external threats. Over the past year weather and both cyber and physical attacks have taken a toll on parts of the U.S. power grid.

Tuesday, Dakota News Now in Sioux Falls spoke with Northern Electric to see how they prepare to prevent those inconveniences. They said they have constant monitoring systems for weather incidents and physical attacks, along with extensive employee training to prevent cyber-attacks.

On Wednesday, we reached out to Black Hills Energy to see what ways they have been preparing to keep consumers with power.

“At Black Hills Energy, we work every day to enhance and protect the security, reliability, and resiliency of our electric and natural gas utility systems so we can deliver the energy our customers need,” said Black Hills Energy in a statement. “We have safeguards in place to protect our infrastructure against cyber and physical security threats and continue to evaluate and implement additional ongoing protections in response to changes in risk.”

