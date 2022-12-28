RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Rapid City man.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20.

Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.

Walter was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot
An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs

Latest News

Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night
Busy Day at Terry Peak SKi Resort
Busy Day at Terry Peak Ski Resort
Legislative Preview
Legislative preview
Legislative Preview
Lead deadwood streets towing city