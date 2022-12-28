RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police have arrested 28-year-old William Hopkins for the shooting death of a Rapid City man Nov. 20.
Hopkins, of Rapid City, is charged with second degree manslaughter (recklessly killing) in the death of 28-year-old Jon Walter II. Hopkins was arrested Tuesday night and is in the Pennington County Jail with no bond.
Walter was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street.
