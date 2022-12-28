Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month.

About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. His name was not released.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Wednesday morning. They say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and that there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

Nov. 20, a man was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street. A suspect was arrested Tuesday. See: RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.