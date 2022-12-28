Rapid City police investigate North Rapid shooting Tuesday night

By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the second shooting around North Seventh Street in just over a month.

About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were looking into a report of gunshots in the 900 block area of North Seventh Street. They found evidence of a shooting the alley and then got word of a man with a gunshot would being treated in the area of Crestwood and Downing streets.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound. His name was not released.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Wednesday morning. They say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and that there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

Nov. 20, a man was shot and killed at a home on the 700 block of North Seventh Street. A suspect was arrested Tuesday. See: RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot
An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs

Latest News

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a...
RCPD makes arrest in November shooting death
Busy Day at Terry Peak SKi Resort
Busy Day at Terry Peak Ski Resort
Legislative Preview
Legislative preview
Legislative Preview
Lead deadwood streets towing city