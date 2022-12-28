A little cooler as we head through the 2nd half of the week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be mild again today, but not as warm as Tuesday’s 61 we saw in Rapid City. It won’t be as windy, either. Look for highs in the lower 50s, with temperatures settling into the 40s this afternoon.

Cooler temperatures can be expected Thursday along with cloudy skies. Some light snow will be possible in Nebraska with a flurry or two possible west river in the morning.

Friday and New Year’s Eve will be dry, but a strong storm system will bring snow and colder weather Sunday, and Monday. The exact path of the storm is still in question, but there appears to be a decent chance of accumulating snowfall New Year’s Day into Monday - we’ll keep you advised!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
