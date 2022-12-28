Legislative preview for upcoming session

Legislators discuss their priorities for the session beginning next month.
Legislators discuss their priorities for the session beginning next month.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10, with lawmakers focusing on taxes, security and social issues.

Senator Mike Dietrich and State Representative Kirk Chafee -- both Republicans -- spoke about the issues they expect to see on the agenda in the 2023 session including the governor’s proposal on the grocery tax exemption, cyber security, and abortion.

Chafee told us what he is hoping to accomplish in the session.

“I think the goal this year at the legislation that I’d like to see is the big issue, balance the budget, and do good for the citizens of South Dakota,” said Chafee.

Dietrich talked about the bills he plans to sponsor.

“I will have some bills related to human trafficking and trying to continue to improve the law in South Dakota to protect woman and children from that. Also I will be working on protecting our main street pharmacist,” said Dietrich

It’s an odd-numbered year, so the legislature will meet for 40 days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the...
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

Latest News

Gas prices continue to fall to just above $3 a gallon in Rapid City.
Gas prices continue to decline
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot