Legislative preview for upcoming session

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10, with lawmakers focusing on taxes, security and social issues.

Senator Mike Dietrich and State Representative Kirk Chafee -- both Republicans -- spoke about the issues they expect to see on the agenda in the 2023 session including the governor’s proposal on the grocery tax exemption, cyber security, and abortion.

Chafee told us what he is hoping to accomplish in the session.

“I think the goal this year at the legislation that I’d like to see is the big issue, balance the budget, and do good for the citizens of South Dakota,” said Chafee.

Dietrich talked about the bills he plans to sponsor.

“I will have some bills related to human trafficking and trying to continue to improve the law in South Dakota to protect woman and children from that. Also I will be working on protecting our main street pharmacist,” said Dietrich

It’s an odd-numbered year, so the legislature will meet for 40 days.

