Gas prices continue to decline

Gas prices continue to fall to just above $3 a gallon in Rapid City.
Gas prices continue to fall to just above $3 a gallon in Rapid City.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The U.S. continues to see the affects of inflation in fuel, however, gas prices did decline for the seventh straight week.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 27,, the average gas price in the U.S. is $3.10 a gallon but in South Dakota the average gas is $3.05 according to AAA.

Right now fuel prices are cheaper than last year, and according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas in Rapid City is $2.89.

AAA is predicting gas prices will continue to decline for the remainder of the month and start to increase in January like in previous years. However, many factors play a role in gas prices fluctuating: such as, the ease of China’s pandemic restrictions, the war in Ukraine, and a drop in oil supplies.

With fuel prices fluctuating since the pandemic, many people wonder what prices will be like for 2023. GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook will be answering that later this week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the...
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

Latest News

Legislators discuss their priorities for the session beginning next month.
Legislative preview for upcoming session
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot