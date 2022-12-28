76 dogs rescued from house in deplorable conditions

Animal rescue workers found dozens of adult dogs, as well as puppies just weeks old, living in an extremely hazardous environment. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee removed 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home on Monday.

The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.

Responders said they found dozens of small and medium-sized dogs living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, infections and parasites. Some of them were puppies just a few weeks old.

ARC reported the house also contained the highest levels of ammonia they had ever recorded, made from the compacted feces and urine.

WSMV reported the owners had moved away and would occasionally return to feed the dogs.

ARC said every animal was successfully removed, assessed and documented before being transported to their facility in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
Fatal Fire in Sioux Falls shed
Sioux Falls Police investigate fatal fire
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot
An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs

Latest News

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus...
US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China
A maternity ward in Kherson, Ukraine, was damaged by Russian shelling.
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
FILE PHOTO - A recruit class is seen at the New Orleans police training academy. An instructor...
Police instructor shoots self in leg at New Orleans training academy firing range
11/28/22
11/28/22
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Noem commutes 7 sentences on Christmas Eve