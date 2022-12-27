White River looks to build on strong tradition of success

Top ranked Tigers focused on winning a state title
By Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -From 2008 to 2013 the White River boys basketball team won four state championships. While they have been a perennial power the Tigers haven’t won a title since. This year’s team is currently ranked number one in Class “B” and focused on winning a state championship.

