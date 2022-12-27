Strong winds continue tonight, but weaken Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible into the night, but winds will weaken after midnight heading into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be mild for many with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Not as warm for Wednesday, but temperatures remain mild. Much of the area should be in the 40s with a few spots close to 50° for a high. Temperatures drop to near 40° Thursday and Friday with more sunshine than clouds.

New Year’s Eve will be partly cloudy and temperatures will make their way back up into the 40s for many. Changes are on the way for the new year though.

A storm system is set to move into the plains Sunday and Monday and this could bring snow to parts of Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado and others to the east. The past couple of days had the storm system a little south and east of our region, but today’s model runs have started bringing the storm into western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming.

There is still plenty of uncertainty with this storm, as it could wobble the path a few more times. It does not look to be as strong as the past couple of storms we have had, which is great news. Accuracy and confidence will increase as we get near the end of the week, when the storm moves onto the west coast and can be sampled properly.

