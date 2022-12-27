Rural main street economy continues to be sluggish

While the region's economy is flat, farm and ranch income appears to be rising.
While the region's economy is flat, farm and ranch income appears to be rising.(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The economic slide in a 10-state region that includes South Dakota is at least stalled, according to the December Rural Mainstreet Survey by Creighton University.

Before December, the last six months showed below growth readings in the area. December that rose above the growth neutral threshold of 50. Granted, it was just 50.01 but it climbed from 45.7 in November.

South Dakota trailed most of the region. According to Creighton’s survey, the December Rural Mainstreet Index for South Dakota was 41.7, an increase from November’s 38.9.

“The Rural Mainstreet economy continues to experience slow, to no, to slightly negative economic growth,” said Ernie Goss, PhD, Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

When you break down the survey to farming and ranching, the news is a little better. Creighton forecasts farm income to be up 10 percent at the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An initiative with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs to make...
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the...
Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program
The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
Lanel Williams said she was shopping at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Augusta for her...
How far is too far? Parents concerned with children’s book about where babies come from
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A quiet final week of 2022

Latest News

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas
SD recreational marijuana advocates aim to get back on the ballot
Christmas tree disposal at Fitzgerald stadium
Dispose of your Christmas tree properly
Driving distracted is dangerous. Make sure you keep yourself and your passengers safe when...
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road