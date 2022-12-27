Rapid City casino robbed day before Christmas

This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City...
This is a surveillance image of the person who reportedly robbed the 777 Casino in Rapid City Dec. 4.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 777 Casino on the 2700 block of West Main Street was robbed about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

The suspect, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is a “lighter-skinned man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a light-colored winter coat, blue jeans, light-colored gloves, white tennis shoes and a black mask.”

A casino worker told police that the man entered the casino with his hands in his pockets and demanded money. He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Detective AJ Randazzo, 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

