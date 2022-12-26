Rapid City Common Council sets 250 deer goal for harvesting program

In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the...
In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In their last meeting before Christmas, the Rapid City Common Council unanimously approved the city’s annual deer harvest plan.

Their goal is to harvest 250 deer to help reduce the population.

The city’s Parks & Recreation director Jeff Biegler said that people can apply to hunt for the program, but they can also donate money to help in the processing of the venison meat.

“Just send a check to the City of Rapid City, send it to the parks department and we’ll make sure it gets to where it needs to go.”

Aside from controlling the population, it also helps the community in providing the processed meat to Feeding South Dakota to distribute to those in need.

Councilman Pat Jones is an advocate for the program, and said that the holidays are a time to reflect on doing what we can to help those less fortunate.

“We all talk about having a nice meal around the holidays, but there are a lot of people who can’t have that,’ Jones said. ‘So, by donating to help process this meat, you’re helping someone to have that better Christmas dinner, or a better meal in January of February when they need it.”

Feeding South Dakota Communications Director Stacey Andernacht said that these donations have been helpful in keeping South Dakotans fed.

“A program like this where the hunted and harvested deer, elk, bison, are donated to Feeding South Dakota is really impactful,” Andernacht said. ‘People enjoy getting that, especially in a state where hunting is a big sport and a lot of families have grown up on this type of meat. It’s really great to be able to provide that out into our communities across the state.”

Jones said that the deer harvesting program runs until the end of January.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
Distracted driving is a main cause of deadly crashes in South Dakota.
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road
Rapid City restaurants open on Christmas
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real...
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites

Latest News

One in every 170 pregnancies in South Dakota ends in a stillbirth.
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
South Dakota Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz held the last candle lighting of Hanukkah at Mt. Rushmore...
Mt. Rushmore hosts Hanukkah candle lighting as the holiday comes to an end
Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real...
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites
Distracted driving is a main cause of deadly crashes in South Dakota.
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road