Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year

One in every 170 pregnancies in South Dakota ends in a stillbirth.
One in every 170 pregnancies in South Dakota ends in a stillbirth.(Pixabay)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign.

In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data shows that every year in the U.S., approximately 700 women die from childbirth complications, and 23,500 babies are stillborn.

The campaign would help education expectant parents about the importance of tracking a baby’s movements daily in the third trimester of pregnancy. According to a release from the DOH, research shows nearly 30 percent of stillbirths can be prevented. Research also shows a change in a baby’s movements in the third trimester is an early red flag.

By using Count the Kicks, expectant parents can increase the chances of their baby arriving safely. The app is free and available in the IOS and Google Play app stores.

“The South Dakota Department of Health is committed to improving birth outcomes for families in our state, and we believe Count the Kicks provides a solution to help save babies,” said Beth Dokken, DOH Division Director of Family and Community Health. “We encourage medical providers or anyone who works with expectant parents to order free Count the Kicks educational materials to share in the communities they serve. Together we can help more families have a healthy birth outcome.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
Distracted driving is a main cause of deadly crashes in South Dakota.
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road
Rapid City restaurants open on Christmas
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert
Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real...
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites

Latest News

South Dakota Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz held the last candle lighting of Hanukkah at Mt. Rushmore...
Mt. Rushmore hosts Hanukkah candle lighting as the holiday comes to an end
Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real...
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites
Distracted driving is a main cause of deadly crashes in South Dakota.
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road
Rhonda Pearcy, Fork Real Café owner.
Fork Real Café earns community recognition