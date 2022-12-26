Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that.

Tuesday will have highs range from the 30s for a few on the plains, to the 40s and 50s for many others. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the morning before some clouds begin to develop through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers possible through the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for much of the area. Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days of the week where high temperatures will struggle to reach 40° for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy to end the week.

New Year’s Eve will have temperatures back into the 40s for some with partly cloudy skies. New Year’s Day will be cooler with highs ranging from the 20s to the 30s. A few snow showers will be possible later in the day. Those could linger into Monday morning.

The first week of January is favored to have near average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SD National Guard is helping the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rosebud Sioux Tribe with timber...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
Distracted driving is a main cause of deadly crashes in South Dakota.
Driving distracted: what not to do when you’re on the road
Rhonda Pearcy, Fork Real Café owner.
Fork Real Café earns community recognition
Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division reminds people to properly throw away and recycle real...
Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A quiet final week of 2022
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very cold again today, but warmer by Christmas Day
One more day of extreme cold.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme cold continues today