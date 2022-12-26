Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be warm overnight with lows in the 30s for many. Others will fall into the 20s. For those who have warmer temperatures, isolated areas of fog could develop due to melting snow. Be cautious of that.

Tuesday will have highs range from the 30s for a few on the plains, to the 40s and 50s for many others. Plenty of sunshine is expected in the morning before some clouds begin to develop through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers possible through the day. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for much of the area. Thursday and Friday will be the coolest days of the week where high temperatures will struggle to reach 40° for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy to end the week.

New Year’s Eve will have temperatures back into the 40s for some with partly cloudy skies. New Year’s Day will be cooler with highs ranging from the 20s to the 30s. A few snow showers will be possible later in the day. Those could linger into Monday morning.

The first week of January is favored to have near average temperatures.

