South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations.

The state’s national guard was called to State Active Duty to support timber hauls and snow removal missions on the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation to provide firewood and help remove snow blocking key roads. South Dakota Army National Guard Captain Nathaniel Livermont said as of late Saturday morning road conditions looked better in Rosebud, but more timber would be needed to help residents of the area keep warm.

On the Pine Ridge Reservation, heavy winds early morning made it hard for crews to work on cleaning the roads.

According to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, two loaders and a snow blower have been working on opening up the Eagle nest area. They expect the project to last until tomorrow, also as of late Saturday morning, the state’s national guard brought timber wood to the reservation to help residents keep stay warm while the crews continue to open the roads. The tribe also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s technical team will be on the reservation on Tuesday to start briefing and assessments of the area.

