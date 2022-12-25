Rapid City, Spearfish open Christmas tree recycling sites

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As soon as Christmas Day is over, sites to recycle Christmas trees will open.

Rapid City opens remote sites for disposal of natural trees, wreaths, and garland Dec. 6. Make sure the items are cleaned of all ornaments (that includes tinsel) and not in tree bags. No yard waste is allowed at the tree disposal sites.

Sites are at Fitzgerald Stadium and the Rapid City landfill.

Spearfish has two drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal open from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10. The sites are at the Spearfish City Shop, 440 Canyon Street; and the Restricted Use Site at 910 Camp Comfort Road.

There is no curbside pickup of Christmas trees.

Rapid City is also recycling non-working holiday lights. These can be taken to:

Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St. Patrick Street and 1724 W. Main Street

Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive

Boyd’s Drug Stores (2): Baken Park (entrance to Boyd’s Liquor) and at 909 E. St. Patrick Street

Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street

City Hall: 300 Sixth Street

Runnings, 1020 N. Lacrosse Street

Fleet Farm, 1001 E. Mall Drive

Education Center at Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79

Rapid City Restore: 610 E. Omaha Street

RC Hardware: 770 Mountain View Road

Roosevelt Swim Center: 125 Waterloo Street

Menards: 710 N. Creek Drive

Granite Buick GMC: 2454 E. Mall Drive

Granite Nissan: 2626 E. Mall Drive

Carstar Collision Center: 415 E. Omaha Street

Bins will be at these locations until Jan. 31.

