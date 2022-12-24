Rapid City church opens their door to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate.

With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.

Volunteers pick up people, before taking them to the church, where they are offered food, water, and access to shelter. Once there, people can also watch TV and play games.

Additionally, Woyatan will transport those at the church to another location if requested.

“Just because they’re going through a rough time in their life, they shouldn’t be looked down on, and trying to bring them up, trying to give them that sense of hope that whatever they’re going through in life that there’s a brighter side to it,” said Chris White Eagle, executive director for Wambli Ska Society

Although the warming shelter opened because of the recent sub-zero temperatures, Wambli Ska Society’s volunteers head out each night to help those in need.

“It’s good to go around and check on them then because sometimes they are a little more incapacitated than during the day. So, it’s just extra precaution, I guess,” said Clay White Eagle, outreach program leader for Wambli Ska Society.

Woyatan Church will open its doors Saturday at 8 a.m. to serve a Christmas meal to those who need a little holiday cheer.

