Interstate 90 to Sioux Falls now open

Interstate 90 is now open all the way to Sioux Falls.
Interstate 90 is now open all the way to Sioux Falls.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Crews have finally been able to tackle blocked sections of Interstate 90, now open all the way to Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Transportation opened the interstate early Saturday morning.

While open, there areas where the roadway is ice-covered so drivers need to be cautious.

For the latest on road conditions, check with https://sd511.org or dial 511.

