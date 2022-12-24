A hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce.

But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden.

Effective in the new year, South Dakota’s minimum wage will increase from $9.95 an hour to $10.80 an hour.

Now servers and bartenders are considered tipped wage workers which means they’re often paid below the standard minimum wage and their income is largely funded by tips and gratuities from customers.

“Eight or more, our tip is included in the bill. It helps them because larger parties are a lot more work and it takes a little more time to deal with, so when we do the included gratuity on the check, it makes it to where the server is more inclined to take better care of the guest,” said General Manager Jeremy Antes for Murphy’s Pub and Grill.

Since a law was passed by the state legislature in 2016, South Dakota’s minimum wage is adjusted annually by any increase in cost of living.

Starting January 1st, the minimum wage for servers, bartenders, and other tipped employees will jump to $5.40 per hour, an increase of more than $.40.

“There’s going to be a small increase across the board, but mostly for servers, but most of our employees make more than minimum wage,” said Antes.

These wage increases will apply to all South Dakota employers with some limited exceptions.

Click Here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.