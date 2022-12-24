Deadwood gaming deals out $17 million

Gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year...
Gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fiscal 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022) was a good year for Deadwood’s gaming industry and several governments and school districts benefited from a boost in revenue.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming annual report shows that $17,149,117 from gaming revenue taxes paid by Deadwood gaming operators was distributed to state, county, municipal governments, and school districts.

“A healthy Deadwood gaming industry is vital to the governmental entities that rely on these gaming tax revenues,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in a release.

Rodman says gross gaming revenue for FY 22 was $144,138,671, an increase of 8.6 percent from fiscal year 2021.

This is what was distributed:

  • $3,999,530 for the South Dakota Department of Tourism
  • $3,251,973 to the state general fund
  • $1,519,851 for the South Dakota Commission on Gaming
  • $100,000 to South Dakota Historic Preservation
  • $30,000 to the South Dakota Department of Social Services
  • $1,249,853 to Lawrence County
  • $286,017 to the municipalities of Spearfish, Lead, Whitewood and Central City
  • $286,017 to the Lead/Deadwood, Spearfish, Meade and Belle Fourche school districts

The balance of the distribution goes primarily to the historic preservation and restoration in the City of Deadwood.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City (westbound) was reopened Friday morning.
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
Montana-Dakota Utilities gas supplier experienced supply constraints due to equipment and...
Montana-Dakota utilities request customers reduce their natural gas usage in their homes
A Belle Fourche woman is sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking.
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
Photo submitted by Jennifer Chase Alone. People standing around a truck after loading it with...
One natural phenomenon after another, the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation tackle extreme circumstances
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

Latest News

Chanuka will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday.
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday
Thanksgiving takes the top spot among popular holidays, with 79% of Americans being all for...
How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
Procrastinating Shoppers in the Black Hills
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need