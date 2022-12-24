Couple revisits time capsule they buried nearly 25 years ago as newlyweds

A New Hampshire couple revisited a time capsule they buried nearly 25 years earlier as newlyweds in Hawaii. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule they buried when they got married.

KHNL reports the high school sweethearts buried the time capsule nearly 25 years ago while they were newlyweds stationed in Hawaii with the Marines.

David and Alison Proulx said they searched for six hours to find the time capsule upon their return visit, using an old VHS video to figure out where they buried it.

The items inside included a Hawaiian lei, a piece of a uniform, mementos and photos.

“I’m sitting on the hillside getting this time capsule and it’s like, wow, my son was 6-month-old then and he’s now a Marine -- the same rank as I was,” David Proulx said

The couple is celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this month and encouraging other people to bury a time capsule of their own.

“To see where we are now and how far we’ve come, it’s just neat,” David Proulx said.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montana-Dakota Utilities gas supplier experienced supply constraints due to equipment and...
Montana-Dakota utilities request customers reduce their natural gas usage in their homes
Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City (westbound) was reopened Friday morning.
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood

Latest News

At least four people are dead and numerous others are hurt after a crash on the Ohio Turnpike...
4 killed in 50-vehicle pileup crash in Ohio, authorities say
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec on...
LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Dogs can start developing frost bite in as little as 30 minutes.
Tips on how pet owners can keep their animals safe during cold weather
Murphy's Pub and Grill employee making drinks for guest.
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers