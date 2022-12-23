Very cold again today, but warmer by Christmas Day

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More cold temperatures can be expected today with arctic high pressure lingering in the area. Also, breezy conditions will create dangerous wind chills yet another day. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 5pm.

Warmer temperatures move in from the west this weekend. Highs by Sunday will be in the 40s.

A weak disturbance might generate a few rain or snow showers over the Black Hills on Sunday.

Next week looks warmer than normal!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
Going around an interstate road closed sign can cost you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
Drivers continue to try to get around closed I-90
No injuries were reported in the accident and charges are pending against the driver.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
Hazardous conditions such as low visibility and drifting snow led to the I-90 closures.
Interstate closure strands drivers in Wall and New Underwood
This is the westbound side of Interstate 90 near mile marker 82. More than 100 vehicles are...
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night

Latest News

One more day of extreme cold.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme cold continues today
Dangerous cold will continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Extreme cold and some snow on the way today