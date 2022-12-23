Section by section, Interstate 90 reopening Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed.

According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”

Sections could reopen late morning through late afternoon Friday but timing depends on conditions being safe enough for crews to clear drifts and stranded vehicles.

Even when open, drivers need to be extra careful. The interstate will still have areas that are ice-covered and snow-covered on the shoulders. Snow removal equipment will also be on the road.

Other highways and roads are also dangerous to drive on with several no travel advisories in place. Check road conditions at https://sd511.org or dial 511.

