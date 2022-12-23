Rep. Dusty Johnson supports continued aid to Ukraine

Rep. Dusty Johnson supports continued aid to Ukraine

By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is back in his war-torn country after his visit to the U.S., meeting with President Joe Biden and speaking to a joint session of Congress.

Zelenskyy pleaded his case to lawmakers, and the American people to continue support and funding nearly a year after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive $44-billion of the $1.7 trillion omnibus.

Representative Dusty Johnson said that even though he didn’t support the spending package, his support for Ukraine remains strong, and adds Putin has made severe miscalculations this year.

”He’s hopeful that the free countries of the world will grow distracted by something else, and that we will recede, leaving Ukraine on their own and allowing Russia to conquer that country before they begin to invade another,’ Johnson said. “I think just as he underestimated the will to fight of the Ukrainian people, he’s underestimated the willingness of the free world to stick this out.”

Johnson also supports continued weapons supply to Ukrainian fighters.

